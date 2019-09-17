Janet Jackson is a ''wonderful mother'', according to her sister La Toya Jackson.

The 'Together Again' singer welcomed her son Eissa Al Mana into the world two years ago with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, and her sister La Toya has now praised her skills as a single parent.

The 63-year-old singer said: ''That child has changed Jan, and she adores him. She loves him, and he loves his mommy. She's a wonderful mother, an absolutely wonderful mother.''

But La Toya doesn't think there will be another child on the cards for 53-year-old Janet.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''I don't think she will [have another child]. Although she's never told me that, I don't think so. Absolutely not.''

Meanwhile, Janet recently insisted she raises her toddler without the help of a nanny, and does everything herself.

She said: ''It is hard being a working mother. I don't have a nanny. I do it all myself. If my mother did it with nine children, there's no reason I can't. Of course, when I'm working someone watches him, but it's my baby and me. It's not easy at times, but my life has changed. Obviously my baby comes first.''

Although her son is only two, Eissa is already showing signs in following in the footsteps of his musical family and refuses to be parted from his beloved violin, an instrument he chose to learn for himself.

The 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker said: ''He kept taking his drum stick and running it across his guitar. I thought, 'Why is he playing it like a cello?' He went into his room and got a figurine of a violin and brought it to me. Then he grabbed his drumstick and guitar and kept going.

''So I came home with a toy violin, showed him one time how to hold it and that was it. Then I bought him a real violin and he got so excited. He sleeps with it. He eats breakfast, lunch and dinner with it.

''I show him little kids playing violin on the iPad, then he was finding them himself, all these child prodigies. He creates melodies.''