Janet Jackson is ''in good spirits'' these days.

The 51-year-old singer welcomed her son Eissa Al Mana into the world seven months ago, and although she filed for divorce from her husband Wissam Al Mana shortly afterwards, the star is said to be in a good place at the moment.

And the positive shift in Janet's mood couldn't have come at a better time either, as the 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker is gearing up to head out on her first tour since becoming a first time mother.

Janet's make-up artist Preston Meneses said: ''I think Janet is ready! She is happy and is in good spirits. I think the world is going to get something really special from her.

''She's really excited. We all are -- a lot of us have been working together for years so when we come together, it's just like being with your family and when you work with your family, things just come easy and it's a wonderful experience. Right now, I just feel like the universe put us all together for another moment. I think it's going to be a very successful tour.''

Preston also says the rehearsals for Janet's upcoming 'State of the World' tour - which kicks off in September - are ''going really well''.

Speaking to E! News, he said: ''The tour rehearsals have been going on for a few weeks now and have been going really well. They are in there all day. I'm lucky so I'll come when I can. I come in between my other clients and what not, but they have been in there for a few weeks now and they are in there from morning till evening. They are working hard to put the show together.''

Janet's 'State of the World' tour begins in Lafayette, LA, on September 7, and will run until December 17 in Atlanta.