Janet Jackson is ''ecstatic'' about spending her first mother's day with her son.

The 50-year-old musician welcomed her son Eissa - whom she has with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana - into the world in January, and reportedly can't wait to spend the annual holiday with her tot as well as her brother Randy.

Speaking about the holiday - which in America will be celebrated on Sunday (14.05.17) - a source said: ''This baby is everything to her and she is ecstatic about being a mother. It's changed the focus of her life and showed her how even more precious human life is. Janet believes her son is truly a blessing from above.''

And the source also revealed Janet is hard at work getting back into ''fighting shape'' in preparation for heading out on her 'State of the World' tour which kicks off in Louisiana in September.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Janet is juicing right now and doing the super cleanse next. She is eating a little bit, but just lean proteins and vegetables. This regime will put her back in fighting shape for her tour. She is also going to be working with a trainer to get back in tip-top form.''

Previously, it was reported the 'Together Again' singer was planning on taking Eissa on tour with her.

A source said: ''She will be in court to flesh out the dissolution of her marriage. Touring with baby Eissa could be a possible problem but she's hoping it's not.''

The insider added that Janet's older brother Randy will also accompany the star on tour in order to look after the young tot whilst the 'Rhythm Nation' singer is on stage.

They added: ''He's her primary source of emotional support and may be the perfect guardian for her son while she's on tour.''