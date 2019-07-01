Janet Jackson was planning on ending her Glastonbury set with 'Together Again' before she was plagued with ''technical issues''.

The 53-year-old pop superstar still wowed her long-time fans with her epic show at the Worthy Farm festival on Saturday (29.06.19), playing an impressive 21 songs, including the hits 'Control' and 'Escapade' and a finale of 'Rhythm Nation', but she revealed she was forced to ditch the 1997 hit, which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, because of the sound problems she encountered earlier on during her performance on The Pyramid stage.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the pop icon admitted: ''There was sunshine but I don't know if I brought it.

''It's a shame because we had technical issues at the start so I couldn't play my last song, 'Together Again'!''

However, Janet said it didn't put a dampener on her first Glasto experience, and she admitted she was overwhelmed by how big the world famous festival is.

She said: ''It's so big, I heard stories about it every year but had no idea and then we saw all the tents.''

Meanwhile, on July 24 through to August 17, Janet will continue her acclaimed Las Vegas residency.

The youngest child of The Jackson family returns to the Park Theater at Park MGM resort to complete her 'Metamorphosis' shows.

The production sees Janet peel back the layers of her immensely private life, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon.

The centrepiece of the thought-provoking show is Janet herself, captivating audiences through their senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan-favourite deep cuts.

Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey.

She also encourages attendees to find their own light within themselves through her 'Metamorphosis.'''