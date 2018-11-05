Janet Jackson dedicated her MTV EMAs Global Icon win to women whose voices have been ''stifled''.

The 'That's the Way Love Goes' hitmaker was honoured at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday evening (04.11.18) and spoke passionately about women who have ''lived in fear'' and been intimidated.

In her acceptance speech, she said: ''I feel moved to speak for women's voices who have been stifled. I am one of those women, women who have been gagged, both literally and emotionally, women who have been abused, women who have been intimidated, women who have lived in fear. I stand with you. You are my sisters.

''Women, our voices will be heard, we will be heard. When we speak out for justice. Speak out for the spirit, speak out for spirit that crosses all borders, recognises the dignity of all people and affirms the beauty of all faiths. Speak out for acts of true charity, small and large, speak out for an all-embracing love because it's love that will heal our wounds, to come to one another's aid, so let's lift our voices, let's start today and let the ever amazing love of God lead the way. With all my heart, I thank you God, I thank all of my fans.''

Elsewhere, it was a great night for 'Never Be The Same' hitmaker Camila Cabello, who won four out of the six awards she was nominated for including the prestigious Best Artist gong. She also picked up Best Song and Best Video for her hit track 'Havana', which features Young Thug and Best US Artist.

Shawn Mendes picked up the Best Live Award and the Best Canadian Act gong whilst Dua Lipa won Best Pop and Cardi B took home the Best New award. Nicki Minaj - who performed 'Woman Like Me' with Little Mix at the ceremony - picked up two gongs at the ceremony, Best Look and Best Hip Hop.

Fans packed into the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain were treated to performances from Bebe Rexha and Jason Derulo whilst Janet Jackson also took to the stage to sing her new song 'Made For Now'. Singer and actress Hailee Steinfield took the helm of the award ceremony as host.

An abridged list of winners at the MTV European Music Awards are as follows:

Best Artist - Camila Cabello

Best Video - Camila Cabello, 'Havana' ft. Young Thug

Best Song - Camila Cabello, 'Havana' ft. Young Thug

Best Pop - Dua Lipa

Best New - Cardi B

Best Look - Nicki Minaj

Best Hip Hop - Nicki Minaj

Best Live - Shawn Mendes

Best Rock - 5 Seconds of Summer

Best Alternative - Panic! At The Disco

Best Electronic - Marshmello

Biggest Fans - BTS

Best UK & Ireland Act - Little Mix

Best US Act - Camila Cabello

Best Canadian Act - Shawn Mendes

Global Icon - Janet Jackson