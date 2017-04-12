Janet Jackson reportedly asked for the locks to be changed on her apartment weeks before her split from Wissam Al Mana.

The 50-year-old star separated from her husband of five years earlier this month and a source close to the 'That's the Way Love Goes' hitmaker has revealed she had the locks changed on her apartment at the Trump International tower in New York City.

The insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''She wanted the locks changed a few weeks ago, and no keys for him.''

The report comes shortly after it was claimed Janet is ''focused on'' her child in the wake of her split from the Qatari businessman.

Despite their separation, Janet is doing well and is spending all her time focused on her three-month-old son, Eissa.

A source said: ''Janet is ecstatic. She's so happy with her baby and that's all she is focused on.''

Prior to that, it was revealed the pair decided to go their separate ways and wanted to focus their efforts on the co-parenting of their son.

An insider said: ''Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways.

''They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.''

Janet welcomed her first child in January and her representative subsequently revealed she was thrilled to have become a mother for the first time.

The rep shared: ''Janet and her baby are doing well. She has hired help at home and her husband been with her through it all. It was a difficult pregnancy but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby. She has great doctors. A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom ...

''She is totally in love. She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time and that's all she really wants. Working out will come, but she is taking it easy at this time.''