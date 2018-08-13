Janet Jackson has announced her first song in two years 'Made For Now'.

The 52-year-old star has teamed up with Latin star DADDY YANKEE on the single, which follows 2016's 'Dammn Baby' from her 11th studio album 'Unbreakable', and is out on Friday (17.08.18).

The 'Scream' hitmaker captioned a video of the artwork on her social media profiles: ''From my lips...#MadeForNow with @daddyyankee 8/17 (sic)''

Janet - who is the younger sister of late music icon Michael Jackson - was spotted a few weeks ago in Brooklyn, New York, filming a music video with the 41-year-old rapper, and she's expected to rock a series of vibrant outfits in the promo.

The pair no doubt discussed their collaboration at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in May, where Janet accepted the ICON Award for her services to music, and also took to the stage for her first televised performance in nine years.

Yankee and Luis Fonsi were also awarded two gongs - Top Hot 100 Song and Top Selling Song - for 'Despacito' featuring Justin Bieber at the glitzy bash.

Meanwhile, Janet admitted last month that she considered calling off her tour after her father Joe Jackson died.

The singer didn't know how to ''move forward'' when her parent passed away in June aged 89 after battling cancer, and admitted his death has been ''really hard'' for her to come to terms with.

Speaking on stage at New Orleans' Essence Festival, she said: ''A little less than two weeks ago, my father passed away. He was comforted by my family and me.

''You know, it's always difficult when you lose a loved one and to be quite honest it was really hard for me. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know how to move forward. If I should cancel this festival, cancel the entire tour.''

But the 'Together Again' hitmaker felt the most appropriate way to honour her ''strong'' father was to stick to her commitments.

She fought back tears as she continued: ''Then I talked to my brother and we started to speak about my father's strength. He was very strong. Without his drive, his strength, we wouldn't have the success. We're a black family that came from Gary, Indiana, and we broke all kinds of records around the globe. That's truth.

''My father was a great man and my brother, he asked me, he said, 'If he were here right now, listening to this conversation, what do you think he would say to you?'

''And I think my father would've said, 'Janet, please. Finish what you've started.'''