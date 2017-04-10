Janelle Monáe thinks it's about time ''people started respecting the vagina''.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter has called for women to consider abstaining from sex until ''every man'' begins campaigning for equal rights for both males and females.

Speaking to the new issue of America's Marie Claire magazine, she said: ''People have to start respecting the vagina.

''Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex. I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that.''

The 'Tightrope' hitmaker went as far to say that she has stopped contributing to society and won't do so again until the opposite sex make a ''change''.

She fumed: ''If you're going to own this world and this is how you're going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it.''

The 'Hidden Figures' star also urged black women to stick together, but in a year which saw Donald Trump become president of America, she said she has become a ''carefree black girl''.

She added: ''We have to realise our power and our magic. Because I am all about black-girl magic, even though I'm standing with all women.

''But this year? This year, I am so carefree black girl.''

Reflecting on the election of Trump in November last year, Janelle previously slammed the result as ''disgusting'' and admitted she was ''ashamed'' of her country.

At the time, she wrote: ''Once again America has continued to FAIL WOMEN, MINORITIES, MUSLIMS, & IMMIGRANTS, LGBTQ, this is so disgusting ... Didn't want to believe the amount of dummies this country has ... For me, this election was about the marginalized ''the other''. I feel so bad that this country has let them down. So bad ... Ashamed of you right now. Ashamed. (sic)''