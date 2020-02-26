Janelle Monae thinks Christian Louboutin shoes are ''true art''.

The 'Hidden Figures' actress ''most memorable'' red carpet outfits have typically involved footwear from the designer as she knows they will always be a ''conversation piece''.

She said: ''I've worn Louboutins to so many of my most memorable red carpet moments.

''For the past two years at the Met Ball, I've worn my favourite silhouette of his, the platform wedge. I love that, even with as bold a look as [our collaboration with] Christian Siriano, a shoe designed by Louboutin is still a conversation piece, all on its own. To me, that is true art.''

And the 34-year-old singer-and-actress hailed the designer for his ''extraordinary'' imagination.

Speaking at the launch of the designer's 'Exhibition[niste]' exhibition in Paris, she added to the Hollywood Reporter: ''The way he imagines what a shoe can be is extraordinary.

''His creative, out-of-the-box approach is what sets him apart from other designers, and what draws us all in to his world of magic and wonder.''

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old designer admitted the rtrospective has left him feeling ''exposed''.

He said: ''That's why I decided to call it 'Exhibition[niste]'. To exhibit yourself is to be nude, to be totally open. I feel like I'm exposing myself, revealing everything.''

The exhibition is staged at the Palais de la Porte Doree and the venue has particular significance for Christian.

He said: ''It's a childhood place for me -- I used to go there all the time when I was a kid.

''Over the years other places in Paris had been proposed, but nothing spoke to me. But when this idea came up, suddenly it all fell into place.''