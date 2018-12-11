Janelle Monae has landed a major part in the Gloria Steinem biopic alongside Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander.
Janelle Monae has been cast as Dorothy Pitman Hughes in the forthcoming Gloria Steinem biopic.
The 33-year-old actress-and-singer joins Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, who both portray the titular women's rights activist at various stages in her life, for the adaptation of the late protestor's 2015 feminist memoir, 'My Life on the Road'.
'The Glorias: A Life on the Road' is directed by Julie Taymor and Sarah Ruhl penned the screenplay.
The plot is set to evolve from ''a low-key spokeswoman of a movement to an electrifying symbol of equality, with a focus on the encounters on their path that have helped shape them.''
Steinem became a famous feminist in the 1960s and 1970s, and founded the first US women's rights journal in 1971.
Bette Midler is also set to play the role of Bella Abzug, who along with Steinem and her peers launched the the National Women's Political Caucus.
As as well as being a Grammy-nominated music star - who released the much-lauded album 'Dirty Computer' this year - Monae has had a successful career in film.
She launched her big screen career with 2016's 'Moonlight' and rose to critical acclaim in 'Hidden Figures', which saw her awarded the Hollywood Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Film Awards.
Monae's next big screen role is this month's 'Welcome to Marwen', which she stars as GI Julie in alongside Steve Carrell's Mark Hogancamp.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Moonlight tells the story of one boy, Chiron, over the course of his childhood, teenage...
This independent American drama has been generating headlines and earning awards for its inventive approach...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
Blu and Jewel's babies are growing up fast and developing an eagerness to learn about...
Blu and Jewel live as an idyllic life as any blue macaw could wish for,...