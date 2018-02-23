Janelle Monae hates seeing women ''s**t-shame'' each other.

The 32-year-old singer-turned-actress hasn't shied away from having her voice heard during the #MeToo and Time's Up movements in Hollywood - but Janelle has admitted she's other people use her conservative image to abuse other women, insisting it's something she's ''not cool with''.

Janelle said: ''I see how people try to pit women against each other.

''There are people who have used my image to s**t-shame other women: 'Janelle, we really appreciate that you don't show your body'.

''That's something I'm not cool with. I have worn a tuxedo, but I have never covered up for respectability politics or to shame other women.

''I'm guilty feeling like I can't just be. Like either it's this or it's that, it's black or it's white.

''But there's so much grey. And I think I'm kind of discovering the grey and realising it's OK not to have all the answers, or to supply them.''

Meanwhile, Janelle - who is getting ready to release her third studio album 'Dirty Computer' in two months' time - also revealed that she is most afraid of being rejected.

The singer admitted she struggles to cope with rejection because she has a tendency to overthink things.

Asked what she's most afraid of, the American star told the Guardian newspaper: ''I'm about to cry. I think - rejection.

''This may all be in my head, because I have a tendency to overthink s**t - I know that about myself.

''But I think: rejection. This started with me, with my feelings. But people want me to be an image that's in their mind; what held me back was that I represent something to so many people and people put all this pressure on me to be just this one thing.''