Janelle Monae has been announced as a headliner at Glastonbury.

The 'Make Me Feel' hitmaker will head up the West Holts stage at the annual music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, which takes place between June 26 and June 30.

The 33-year-old singer-and-actress last played the festival in 2011.

Announcing the news on BBC 6 Music with Lauren Laverne on Monday morning (07.01.19), the festival's organiser Emily Eavis said of Janelle's last performance: ''Visually it was just incredible.''You could have watched it with the sound off.''

Emily - who manages the bill with her father Michael Eavis - also teased that the line-up is ''90 per cent'' complete.

She said: ''we're about 90 per cent of the way there.

''We're really lucky to be able to get the bands we've got.

''As you know we don't pay the same amounts as others, so we're kind of reliant on good feeling.''

She also revealed there are a number of new stage designs in the works, including Arcadia, a spider structure, a new Block 9 installation, plus ''something new, near where the Teepees were''.

Janelle - who made a comeback with her Grammy-nominated album 'Dirty Computer' last year - joins previously confirmed Friday night (26.06.19) Pyramid Stage headliner Stormzy and Kylie Minogue, who will perform the iconic Sunday afternoon Legend slot.

The 50-year-old pop princess was scheduled to hit the stage at the festival 14 years ago, but was forced to pull out a month before when she discovered that she had breast cancer.

However, more than a decade on, the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker will finally get her chance to perform at the five-day festival on the main stage on June 30, 2019.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm so thrilled to announce that I'll be playing the 'Legend slot' on Sunday 30th June at @glastofest 2019. It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now.

''I can't wait to see you all there to share the special show.''

The 'Love At First Sight' singer follows in the footsteps of the likes of the Bee Gee's Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond and Lionel Richie in performing the Legend slot.