Janelle Monáe co-designed her gown for this year's Golden Globe Award ceremony.

The 31-year-old singer songwriter has hinted her and Giorgio Armani joined forces to create the custom made monochrome Armani Privé gown she adorned for the prestigious ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday (08.01.17).

Speaking about the polka-dot printed dress with embellished detail to PEOPLE, the brunette beauty said: ''We designed it and they really did make it come to life.''

And the 'Tightrope' hitmaker has admitted she is ''thankful'' the 82-year-old fashion designer helped create the masterpiece for her.

She continued: ''I'm just thankful to Giorgio Armani for doing this custom for me.''

Janelle's updo was laden with pearls to add a little extra sparkle to her ensemble.

And the star's make-up artist, Jessica Smalls, has revealed a lot went into Janelle's beauty regime prior to the star studded bash, which saw her use a home-made scrub made from lemon juice and sugar to exfoliate her lips, and instead of opting for a bright lipstick, the stylist opted for a ''soft kissable'' nude lip.

Speaking about the inspiration and method behind Janelle's aesthetic, Jessica explained: ''Tonight I wanted to give Janelle a soft kissable pinkish nude lip ... I exfoliated her lips with a quick mix of lemon juice and sugar and applied COVERGIRL Oh Sugar! Lip Balm in Taffy and dabbed COVERGIRL Colourlicious in Delicious to center of her lips for a perfect pout.''

Meanwhile, Janelle - who stars in 'Moonlight' and 'Hidden Figures', which were both nominated for a number of awards at the ceremony - has admitted she felt ''so proud'' she was selected to be a part of the productions and to share the poignant stories with the world.

She said: ''I just feel so proud to be a part of telling these stories about inclusion.

'''Hidden Figures' and 'Moonlight' are at the forefront of telling these stories.

''I wanted the opportunity to tell these unforgettable stories through music and movies.''