Janelle Monáe believes being poor helped her to be ''more creative'' with her style.

The 31-year-old singer and songwriter has claimed she developed a ''superpower'' when she was younger and didn't have much money, which enabled her to be more innovative with her wardrobe choices.

Speaking about how her style developed in the new issue of America's Marie Claire magazine, the Kansas-born star said: ''Being poor helped me be more creative. It was my superpower. ''

And the 'Hidden Figures' actress had to force herself to feel ''comfortable'' in her own skin because she has hinted she admired people who had an air of self-assurance when they entered a room.

The brunette beauty explained: ''I had to get comfortable in my own skin - you know when somebody walks in a room and they have such a confidence that they dare you to say something about them.''

And the 'Tightrope' hitmaker believes women need to ''redefine what sexy is'' and to change style and conformity to encourage people to feel unique and to embrace their own assets.

She said: ''It is important to redefine what sexy is. To redefine style ... It is important for women to be [in control], especially when gender norms and conformity are pushed upon us.

''Women automatically are told that this is how you should look. This is how you should get a man. This is how you should get a woman. You need to fit into all these boxes to be accepted. I don't subscribe to that way of thinking. I don't think we all have to take the same coordinates to reach the same destination. I believe in embracing what makes you unique even if it makes others uncomfortable. I have learned there is power in saying no. I have agency. I get to decide.''