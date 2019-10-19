Jane Seymour would welcome a female James Bond.

The 68-year-old actress - who played Solitaire in 'Live and Let Die' - doesn't see much difference in the outcry to Lashana Lynch being rumoured to succeed Daniel Craig as 007 than the backlash when Sir Sean Connery departed the iconic role.

Asked her thoughts on a female Bond, she said: ''Everyone was shocked when they hear someone was going to replace Sean Connery.

''I think [producer] Barbara Broccoli knows what she's doing.

''The world is a different place now and, actually, if you go back to Shakespeare's time, you had men playing women's roles.

''In some way, things are coming full circle.''

Jane's favourite bond is her own late co-star Sir Roger Moore and she's proud that her grandchildren have seen them on screen together.

She said: ''Of course it's Roger Moore because he was my Bond. He was just lovely to work with.

''The most wonderful thing is my grandchildren saw 'Live and Let Die' for the first time the other day and they're obsessed.

''They were saying, 'There's Oma! That's Oma with James Bond!' ''

Despite her advancing years, Jane looks so youthful, she's currently having trouble persuading producers she's right for a part she wants because she doesn't seem ''old and gnarly'' enough - but the 'Kominsky Method' star joked they'd soon realise their mistake if they see her without make-up.

She said: ''It's a great part but I have to convince the producers I can be old and gnarly.

''They said they checked my Instagram and I look too young... I'll take all my make-up off and they'll see I can do 'old' quite well.''