Jane Seymour uses tape to hold her neck back when she's on screen.

The 67-year-old actress has revealed her secrets to reducing

the appearance of her thin, wrinkled skin - which can occur later in life - including pinning the skin that's visible from the front, and using her own brand of cream.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (28.03.18), she said: ''First of all, we all get crepey everywhere.

''I don't know if you have it here in England, but there is a cream that has my name attached to it that is the number one best-selling cream in America called Crepe Erase.

''Sometimes if I am on telly, I will sometimes tape my neck.''

The 'Live and Let Die' star also admits to wearing wigs to achieve a youthful look.

She added: ''The other trick if I want to look younger, I wear a wig.''

The 'Wedding Crashers' star admitted there is a lot of pressure to retain looks in Hollywood, but she didn't want to have Botox because she feared she wouldn't be able to use her facial expressions when acting.

She said: ''A lot of people think when you are in Hollywood you have to have everything done, Botox and whatever.

''It's not as I am against anyone doing it, I think it is fantastic and when it is done well, great.

''I am an actress and I believe I need my mouth, my face and my thrown, everything has to move.

''If it doesn't move I can't play the characters, the emotions.

''I just feel that I am pretty comfortable in my owns skin.''

Jane - who was previously married to Michael Attenborough, Geoffrey Planer, David Flynn and James Keach and has four children - previously admitted she has been ''tempted'' by cosmetic surgery, but has been put off by seeing how it has changed other people she knows.

She said: ''I haven't done any surgeries or injections or anything. I haven't done any of it.

''So I still look like 'me.' Everyday I'm kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know and I don't [recognise] them. I'm authentically being me. That's important to me.''