Former 'Live And Let Die' Bond Girl Jane Seymour has weighed in on the debate and suggested 007 should still be a man.
Jane Seymour doesn't think James Bond should be a woman.
The former Bond Girl - who played Solitaire alongside Roger Moore's 007 in the 1973 movie 'Live And Let Die' - admitted she is ''a bit of a classicist'' and while others might feel the time is right for a female performer to take on the role of Ian Fleming's literary spy, she isn't quite so convinced.
She's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''What's great about 'Bond', it's always right for that generation.
''It changes, so if this is the moment to have a female Bond, great. But I'm a bit of a classicist, I see Bond as a man.''
The 68-year-old actress also insisted her outing in a James Bond blockbuster couldn't be replicated for today's audience, and she insisted she was glad to step away after just one outing.
She explained: ''I realised then that running three paces behind a man with a gun, I didn't have the gun of course, I had the high heels and the split skirt and very little to wear.
''I wasn't sure I really wanted to make a career of doing that so, I did one and done.''
Seymour's comments come after former Bond leading man Pierce Brosnan - who played the secret agent between 1994 and 2005 - suggested it would be ''exhilarating'' to have a woman take on the iconic role.
He said: ''Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting. I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch.''
Daniel Craig will play Bond for the fifth and final time in 'No Time To Die', with 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge on board to help with Cary Fukunaga's script.
She previously said: ''It's been] fantastic. I'm really excited to be a part of it. I can't say a huge amount, but in Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond, there have been some amazing female characters and I hope to continue that.
''I hope to bring whatever spice I can to it.''
