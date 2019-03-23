Jane Seymour still feels ''sexy'' in her 60s.

The 68-year-old actress is happy to ''fly the flag'' for older women and has embraced the signs of ageing, rather than undergoing treatment to hide her wrinkles.

She said: ''I still feel sexy. I don't do Botox and I'm happy to fly the flag for older women.

''I've got plenty of wrinkles though. In fact, I'm playing a woman in her 70s right now in 'The Kominsky Method', so I wear a grey wig and have all my wrinkles showing. I'm very happy to do so.''

And the 'Live and Let Die' actress - who has children Katherine, 37, Sean, 33, and 23-year-old twins John and Kristopher from previous relationships - thinks her decision to stay true to herself has helped her stay in work.

She said: ''I've never had any problems getting roles as I've grown older.

''I've got a lot of great work that is happening right now, and I think it's because of not trying to be anything other than who I am.''

And Jane - who is in a relationship with 70-year-old director and producer David Green - couldn't be happier with her life right now.

She told Closer! Magazine: ''Life has been very good. I'm lucky that I have a very nice boyfriend - and he's no toyboy!

''I enjoy my life, my wonderful family and good friends.

''I love acting, everything I'm doing in my career and I have a good man by my side and lots of grandchildren. What more could I want?''

The 'East of Eden' actress particularly enjoys spending time with her grandchildren.

She said: ''It's incredible, I'm a very cool grandma.

''They call me Oma, which is Dutch for grandmother.

''My daughter isn't into fancy clothes or jewellery, but my grandkids made a beeline for my closet from the age of one.

''They put on my sparkly Jimmy Choos or Louboutins - they know my best shoes.''