Jane Seymour still feels ''sexy'' in her 60s.

Jane Seymour is embracing the signs of ageing and admits she still feels ''sexy'' in her 60s.
The 68-year-old actress is happy to ''fly the flag'' for older women and has embraced the signs of ageing, rather than undergoing treatment to hide her wrinkles.
She said: ''I still feel sexy. I don't do Botox and I'm happy to fly the flag for older women.
''I've got plenty of wrinkles though. In fact, I'm playing a woman in her 70s right now in 'The Kominsky Method', so I wear a grey wig and have all my wrinkles showing. I'm very happy to do so.''
And the 'Live and Let Die' actress - who has children Katherine, 37, Sean, 33, and 23-year-old twins John and Kristopher from previous relationships - thinks her decision to stay true to herself has helped her stay in work.
She said: ''I've never had any problems getting roles as I've grown older.
''I've got a lot of great work that is happening right now, and I think it's because of not trying to be anything other than who I am.''
And Jane - who is in a relationship with 70-year-old director and producer David Green - couldn't be happier with her life right now.
She told Closer! Magazine: ''Life has been very good. I'm lucky that I have a very nice boyfriend - and he's no toyboy!
''I enjoy my life, my wonderful family and good friends.
''I love acting, everything I'm doing in my career and I have a good man by my side and lots of grandchildren. What more could I want?''
The 'East of Eden' actress particularly enjoys spending time with her grandchildren.
She said: ''It's incredible, I'm a very cool grandma.
''They call me Oma, which is Dutch for grandmother.
''My daughter isn't into fancy clothes or jewellery, but my grandkids made a beeline for my closet from the age of one.
''They put on my sparkly Jimmy Choos or Louboutins - they know my best shoes.''
