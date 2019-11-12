Jane Seymour has revealed some designers aren't willing to dress women of a certain age.
The 68-year-old actress has revealed that from her experience women in Hollywood struggle to find designers willing to style them one they reach a certain age.
The former Bond girl - who played Solitaire in 'Live and Let Die' alongside the late Sir Roger Moore as 007 - also revealed that she ''doesn't care'' if it's not fashionable to re-wear clothes and she will always wear something again if she likes it.
She told The Guardian: ''I was never paid by a designer to wear anything, although nowadays not every designer will dress someone my age. I don't care whether re-wearing clothes is acceptable or not - if I'm feeling the dress and the occasion, and if it fits, then I'll wear it again.''
Seymour also revealed that she used to share clothes with Donatella Versace - the chief executive of Italian fashion label Versace - as they were ''the same size'', and she revealed she couldn't believe she wore one of her see-through Escada all-in-ones.
She recalled: ''In the 80s, Escada loaned me a lot of gowns - I was the unofficial muse of Brian Rennie, the designer.
''Gianni Versace used to lend me gowns that were made for Donatella because we were the same size.
''One was a beaded, all-in-one that you thought you could see through, but really you couldn't.
''Although, if you looked carefully, maybe you could!
''My boyfriend at the time, who was a famous rock'n'roller, had just broken up with me.
''We went to an event together and I thought: 'Dammit, I'm going to wear it' - and it worked.
''Everyone was trying to give me their phone number and I was like: 'OK, bye-bye!' But I have to admit that, looking back, I can't believe I wore it.''
