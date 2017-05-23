Jane Seymour is ''devastated'' to hear about Sir Roger Moore's death.

The 'Live and Let Die' star paid tribute to her ''funny, kind and thoughtful'' co-star, who passed away in Switzerland on Tuesday (23.05.17) after losing a short battle with cancer.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I am devastated to learn of Roger Moore's passing. The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process. He taught me about work ethic and humility.

''He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be. Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond.''

A letter penned by the family of the late actor and uploaded onto his official Twitter account announced his tragic passing.

It read: ''Sir Roger Moore KBE, Actor - Unicef Ambassador - Author ... It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moor, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. the love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.

''We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.

''The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall. The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.

''Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people. Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father's wishes there will be a funeral in Monaco. Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.''