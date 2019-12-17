Jane Seymour ''can definitely sympathise'' with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 38-year-old royal has been the subject of public scrutiny since she tied the knot with Prince Harry - with whom she has six-month-old son Archie - in May 2018, and actress Jane Seymour has now said that whilst she doesn't know the former 'Suits' star personally, she can relate to the struggle of being in the public eye.

She said: ''I don't know Meghan, but I can definitely sympathise with the struggle. You never know, I don't know what the truth is. It's not easy being in the public eye.''

The 'East of Eden' star, 68, loves the royal family, and has said she'd rather see people ''praise'' the hardworking members of the family such as Princess Anne, rather than scrutinise them.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''I have met Prince Andrew. Princess Anne, I know, is the hardest working royal apart from the Queen. So, rather than worry about the others, I like to praise the one that does the most.''

Jane's comments come after Sarah Ferguson - who is the former wife of Prince Andrew - came to Meghan's defence earlier this month, when she called for the royal to be ''celebrated''.

She said: ''It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated?

''Any advice for her? I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am. There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it.''