Jane Lynch has been cast to portray former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in a TV series about the terrorist known as the Unabomber.
The former Glee star will join Paul Bettany, who will portray Ted Kaczynski, in Manifesto, which will explore the real-life work of FBI officials who embarked on a near 20-year manhunt to bring the anarchist to justice.
Manifesto will be executive produced by Kevin Spacey and his business partner Dana Brunetti for their Trigger Street Productions banner, while Greg Yaitanes is directing the series.
Sam Worthington, Keisha Castle-Hughes, The Knick's Jeremy Bobb, and Lynn Collins will also appear in the new crime drama series. Sex and the City's Chris Noth has also been cast to play Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Don Ackerman, who served as the supervisor in charge of the task force hunting Kaczynski.
Production is slated to begin later this month (Jan17) in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kaczynski engaged in a bombing campaign from 1978 to 1995, targeting those involved with modern technology. His reign of terror cost three people their lives and left another 23 injured. He was arrested in 1996 and is currently serving multiple life sentences in prison with no possibility of parole after pleading guilty to multiple counts of illegally transporting, mailing, and using bombs, and murder.
The project isn't the first to chronicle the domestic terrorist's crimes - Tobin Bell previously portrayed Kaczynski in 1996 docudrama Unabomber: The True Story.
