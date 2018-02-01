Jane Lynch has said that Mark Salling was a ''troubled, troubled guy'' and his suicide was a ''very sad end'' to his life.
The 35-year-old actor's body was found on Tuesday (30.01.18) after he took his own life while awaiting sentence for possession of child pornography, and Jane knew her former 'Glee' co-star had a very hard life.
Speaking to Us Weekly, Jane said: ''It's been tough. He was a troubled, troubled guy, and he always was. This is a very sad end to it, but I know that he's at peace now. He's in the arms of a beneficent force. I know life was very, very hard for Mark. I think we all do the best we can at the end of the day. I know Mark that did the best he could.''
Although they worked together for six years on the hit musical teen drama - created by Ryan Murphy - Jane admitted Mark was a ''hard guy to get to know''.
She said: ''He was a hard guy to get to know. He took videos of the stages and everything. He was so happy to be coming to work, to be on the show. He wrote a song and videotaped his day being on 'Glee'. Driving into the Paramount lot ... at that time he was living on a cot in a little room. It was a big jump for him in his career, and also, he had a job and was in with this group of really great kids. I think he knew that he was breathing rarefied air. There was so much joy and happiness in his musical video that he shot for himself. Fox made him take it down. But it was a sweet, beautiful expression of his joy and being in 'Glee'.''
