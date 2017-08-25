Jane Goldman isn't interested in making a Hit-Girl spin-off movie.

The 47-year-old screenwriter penned the script for Matthew Vaughn's 2010 comedy 'Kick-Ass' which followed the exploits of Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) - a young boy with no powers who decides to become a superhero named Kick-Ass - who along the way encounters fellow self-made crime-fighters Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit-Girl (Chloe Grace Moretz).

The first movie was a huge box office hit and a sequel was released in 2013, written-and-directed by Jeff Wadlow, but it was critically mauled and made a disappointed return at cinemas.

It has long been rumoured that a new film could be made centred on Hit-Girl - a comic book character originally created by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr. - with Goldman writing the plot but she insists it's just not for her.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''In terms of exploring a young woman who's really great at fighting, that's not particularly my thing. The thing that felt to me subversive and original and incredible about Hit-Girl was to be able to have a physical female lead who was great at fighting, but it wasn't sexualised. It says a lot of tragic things about our society that the only way she could not be sexualised was by being 11. But that's the grim reality, folks.''

Goldman's latest movie, 'The Limehouse Golem', is based around Peter Ackroyd's Victorian novel 'Dan Leno And The Limehouse Golem' and stars Bill Nighy as Detective John Kildare.

However, the role of Kildare was originally given to the late great Alan Rickman - who tragically passed away last year from cancer.

Goldman - who is married to chat show host Jonathan Ross - said: ''It was just heartbreaking. Quite apart from the film - it's just a film - but the loss of a lovely man.''

In the original novel, Kildare is only briefly mentioned but Goldman decided to make the detective the leading role in the film.

Kildare is supposed to be homosexual but when Goldman was writing the script, she revealed some people thought his sexuality shouldn't be mentioned at all.

She said: ''Everyone was going, 'But how does it affect the plot?' I said, 'I'm sorry, why does who he wants to sleep with have to affect the plot?' ''The more people asked why he had to be gay, the more I was like 'why the f**k shouldn't he be?'''