Jane Fonda says her iconic red coat, which she wears to her weekly climate change protests, is the last piece of clothing she will buy.

The 'Grace and Frankie' star has vowed to do her part to reduce waste and insists she won't be making any more lavish clothing purchases.

Speaking to the crowd at Capital Hill, she said: ''You see this coat? I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.''

Meanwhile, Jane had previously made as vow to reduce her own consumerism and cut back on her shopping habits.

She had previously said: ''Greta [Thunberg; climate change activist] has also made me think a lot about consumerism. So when I talk to people and say, 'We don't really need to keep shopping. We shouldn't look to shopping for our identity. We don't need more stuff,' I have to walk the talk. So I'm not buying any more clothes.''

Jane was inspired by teenage activist Greta, who was ''so traumatised'' by the threat of climate change she ''stopped eating and speaking for almost a year''.

When asked what moved her to protest, Jane said: ''I read Naomi Klein's new book. It's called 'On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal'. [One of the things about the book that really changed my life] was the way she wrote about Greta. I mean, I knew about Greta, I didn't know she was on the spectrum. And I didn't really understand what Asperger's meant.

''When Naomi described it, I realised that here is this young person who ... she's not influenced by what other people think. ... On the spectrum, if they are interested in something, they have a laser focus on that and whatever the denials and rationalisations the rest of us indulge in, that doesn't come into play with her.

''And she read the [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] report and she realised that the crisis was barreling straight at us, like a train, and looked around and people weren't behaving appropriately. It so traumatised her that she stopped eating. I hadn't realised that she stopped eating and speaking for almost a year. And that really hit me.''