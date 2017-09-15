Jane Fonda is set to model in L'Oreal Paris' fashion and beauty show.

The 79-year-old actress will grace the runway in the prestigious brand's first ever catwalk show titled Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris, which will take place on the Avenue des Champs-Élyséess in Paris, France, on October 1, as part of this year's Paris Fashion Week, NYMag.com has reported.

The company hope the upcoming extravaganza will invite their customers and the worldwide audience to view fashion and beauty in a way it has ''never before'' been considered.

Speaking about the event the L'Oreal brand president, Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, said: Bringing the show onto the most famous street of Paris is a way of opening up the worlds of fashion and beauty like never before. Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris is truly open to all and we are proud to cast models and spokespersons from all around the world and from diverse backgrounds to represent beauty for everyone.''

The 'Monster-in-Law' star will be accompanied by models Doutzen Kroes, Maria Borges and Soo Joo Park on the runway.

The brand will flaunt over 70 make-up looks during the exhibition, which have been created by L'Oreal Paris' global make-up director Val Garland, and her team.

Meanwhile, Jane has admitted she feels ''happier'' in herself approaching 80 years old than she did when she was 20 because she used to feel like she was merely ''drifting through life'', whereas nowadays the movie icon believes she has more purpose to life.

Speaking previously, Jane - who has daughters Vanessa and Mary, as well as son Troy - said: ''At 20, I was so old - I was cynical, hopeless, drifting through life. Same at 30. I didn't know what I wanted to do. I didn't know who I was ...

''If you'd told me when I was 20 or 30 that I'd be happier at 70, I would have said to you, 'You're out of your mind.'''