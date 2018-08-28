Jane Fonda is convinced sex gets better with age because women understand their bodies better.
The 80-year-old actress is convinced her skills in the bedroom have dramatically improved over the years because she understands her body ''more'' and is less afraid to point men in the right direction to ensure she has a good time.
Speaking to News.com.au, the 'Book Club' star said: ''For women it gets better because we understand out bodies more. We know what we need and we know what we like and we're less afraid to ask for it.''
Jane has also come to realise that sex and love are totally different things but they can be mind blowing when they both come together in one relationship.
She said: ''You can have sex without love and you can have love without sex.''
Her frisky talk comes less than a year after she admitted that she had ''closed up shop down there'' because she's not interested in dating anymore following three failed marriages and three grown-up children; Vanessa, Mary and Troy.
She said at the time: ''I'm not dating any more, but I did up until a couple of years ago. I'm 80, I've closed up shop down there!''
These days, Jane lives in a house within a gated retirement compound, which boasts a community centre with a pool and tennis courts and though she never expected to dwell in such a facility, she adores her life there.
She said: ''I always see one or two other residents who seem infinitely older than I am, but they probably aren't. I never thought I would ever live there, but it's great.''
Meanwhile, Jane has spoken openly in the past about being a victim of sexual abuse and she feels ''very grateful'' to be around to see the work of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, though she thinks there is still more to be done.
She explained: ''I am very grateful to be alive through this. I did not think I would live to see it. Yes. And I think that it's going to continue, it's not just a moment.
''I love the Time's Up aspect of it. We're working with women from all different places. I'm going to DC to lobby with domestic workers. The farm workers up in Bakersfield. It's all of us together, having each other's backs.''
