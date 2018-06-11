Jane Fonda finds modern romance movies to be awkward.

The 80-year-old actress has starred in a string of love films during her lengthy career - including 'Sunday in New York' and 'The Electric Horseman' - but she doesn't consider modern romance movies to be convincing.

Recalling her own experiences of shooting love scenes, Jane explained: ''I'm not a big mouth opener on camera.

''Every time I see a love scene with young ones - they come at each other like this [mimes a wide-mouth kiss] and I'm thinking, well where does the fun come in? Because the fun is the sensuality of lips. And then slowly moving beyond that. But not trying to swallow each other.

''I would not want to go right into a tongue kiss, quite frankly.''

Jane actually retired from acting in the 1990s following her marriage to media mogul Ted Turner.

But the high-profile couple were divorced in 2001 and she decided to return to the business in 2005's 'Monster-in-Law'.

Of her career comeback, Jane told the Irish Independent newspaper: ''I just feel damn lucky. I retired for 15 years. I left at 50 and came back at 65. I was married to Ted Turner and Ted didn't really help me with confidence and things like that.

''So after that I wanted to see if I could enjoy it again. But, at 65, I never thought I'd have a career. And a hit TV show! I'm 80! I keep pinching myself! I can't believe it! I didn't think I would live this long!''