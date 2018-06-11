Hollywood star Jane Fonda has admitted she finds modern romance movies to be awkward.
Jane Fonda finds modern romance movies to be awkward.
The 80-year-old actress has starred in a string of love films during her lengthy career - including 'Sunday in New York' and 'The Electric Horseman' - but she doesn't consider modern romance movies to be convincing.
Recalling her own experiences of shooting love scenes, Jane explained: ''I'm not a big mouth opener on camera.
''Every time I see a love scene with young ones - they come at each other like this [mimes a wide-mouth kiss] and I'm thinking, well where does the fun come in? Because the fun is the sensuality of lips. And then slowly moving beyond that. But not trying to swallow each other.
''I would not want to go right into a tongue kiss, quite frankly.''
Jane actually retired from acting in the 1990s following her marriage to media mogul Ted Turner.
But the high-profile couple were divorced in 2001 and she decided to return to the business in 2005's 'Monster-in-Law'.
Of her career comeback, Jane told the Irish Independent newspaper: ''I just feel damn lucky. I retired for 15 years. I left at 50 and came back at 65. I was married to Ted Turner and Ted didn't really help me with confidence and things like that.
''So after that I wanted to see if I could enjoy it again. But, at 65, I never thought I'd have a career. And a hit TV show! I'm 80! I keep pinching myself! I can't believe it! I didn't think I would live this long!''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
65 year old Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca to release a jazz piano album by the end of the year.
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
We have reached the point where Lindsay Lohan's reputation eclipses her resume. The still-young actress,...
Somebody help me - I'm turning into Roger Ebert. The household film critic for the...
The early 1980s were the best of times and the worst of times for movies....