Hollywood legend Jane Fonda wore a six-year-old dress to the Oscars to promote sustainable fashion.
The 82-year-old actress slipped into a red sequin Elie Saab gown to present the prize for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night (09.02.20), but fans were quick to spot that she originally wore the dress at the 67th International Cannes Film Festival back in 2014.
Fonda swapped her blonde locks for a shorter, silver crop and paired the glitzy gown with Pomellato jewellery.
Fonda shared a photo on Instragram on Sunday to explain her choice of accessories: ''At Oscars wearing Pomellato jewelry because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds. #oscars @pomellto (sic)''
In November, the 'Klute' star announced that she was going to stop buying new clothes in a bid to be more environmentally friendly and reduce waste.
Fonda was inspired to make that change by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
She previously said: ''Greta has also made me think a lot about consumerism. So when I talk to people and say, 'We don't really need to keep shopping. We shouldn't look to shopping for our identity. We don't need more stuff,' I have to walk the talk. So I'm not buying any more clothes.''
Fonda wasn't the only star to recycle a look for the Oscars.
Elizabeth Banks donned a pre-loved scarlet Badgley Mischka dress at the Vanity Fair after-party that she had first worn at the magazine's party back in 2004.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she revealed: ''I'm upcycling this dress - I wore this dress for the first time to Vanity Fair in 2004. And, we very rarely get a dress gifted to us.
''Badgley Mischka made this dress for me. Back then, I was in 'Seabiscuit', which was a big Oscar nominee, and they gave it to me, and I recently moved and found it in the back of the closet. And it still fits! So, I'm wearing it on the carpet tonight. Very excited to be wearing a dress, recycling a dress from 16 years ago.''
Elsewhere, 'Booksmart' actress Kaitlyn Dever joined the tribe of sustainable stars by wearing a red Louis Vuitton dress made from ''completely sustainable'' fabrics, while 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star Margot Robbie stunned in a vintage midnight blue gown from Chanel.
