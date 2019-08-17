Jane Fonda has paid a glowing tribute to her ''sweet-hearted'' brother Peter after he died on Friday morning (16.08.19).

The 81-year-old actress has revealed her beloved brother ''went out laughing'', even though he was suffering with lung cancer.

She told People: ''I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother, the talker of the family.''

Jane also confirmed she'd spent a lot of time with her brother in the days before his death.

She said: ''I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.''

Peter died aged 79 and his family subsequently revealed that he suffered respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

In a statement, the family said: ''It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away.

''[Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05am at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

''In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy.

''And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honour of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.''

Peter was the son of iconic film and stage actor Henry Fonda.

He was best known for his starring role as Wyatt in 1969's 'Easy Rider', and also held roles in films including 'Ulee's Gold', 'The Hired Hand', and 'The Trip'.