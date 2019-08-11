Jane Fonda says her involvement in the #MeToo movement was inspired by her own relationships.

The 81-year-old actress and activist is a keen advocate of women's rights but confessed that it took her a ''long time to apply feminism'' to her own life as she felt ''diminished'' by the patriarchal relationships she was in, and eventually had to end her romances as she didn't want to ''give up who she was''.

In an interview with Britain's OK! magazine, she said: ''I grew up in the 50s and it took me a long time to apply feminism to my life. The men in my life were wonderful but victims of a patriarchal belief system.

''I felt diminished. Eventually I decided I wasn't going to give up who I was in order to please the man I was with.''

The '9 to 5' star has been married to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner and Jane has confessed that although she ''loves men'' she's ''done'' with romance.

She said: ''I love men. I'm not done with men. But I am done with marriage and dating.

The 'Grace and Frankie' actress has been open about her experiences regarding abuse and harassment in the past, and explained that one of the main benefits of women's movements is taking blame away from females.

She said: ''I've been raped, I've been sexually abused as a child and I've been fired because I wouldn't sleep with my boss, and I thought it was my fault, that I didn't do or say the right thing.

''One of the great things the women's movement has done is to make us realise that rape and abuse is not our fault. We were violated and it's not right.''