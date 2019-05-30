Jane Fonda ''embraces'' the highs and lows of her career.

The 'Grace and Frankie' star says she has found a whole new ''vista'' in life and her career even though she is ''over the hill in a chronological sense''.

Speaking in a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''Embrace it all. And it doesn't have to peak and then be all downhill. I am over the hill in a chronological sense, but there is a whole vista out there that I didn't anticipate. So you can reach the peak and then you can go down and it can be just as interesting. It's a good idea not to pay too much attention to what other people think are the peaks and valleys.''

Meanwhile, the 81-year-old actress previously confessed she thinks she's only starting to ''live up to'' her potential but she's proud to have been a ''late bloomer''.

She said: ''I didn't have very much confidence, I didn't take myself seriously, and I thought that if I was with those kinds of men that I could be somebody. They were all so brilliant, and I thought they could teach me things and take me farther than I had ever gone. I think I'm maybe just starting now to live up to my potential. I'm a late bloomer, but you know, we live 34 years longer than we used to, so it's not so bad being a late bloomer.''

The Hollywood legend insisted she didn't start ''becoming who she was supposed to be'' until she reached her 60s.

She said: ''Up until my sixties, I was to an extent, defined by the men in my life. I was brought up to please. I wanted my father to love me so I would turn myself into a pretzel to be what he wanted me to be, not necessarily what I already was. It took me getting into my sixties, and then I began to become who I was supposed to be all along.''