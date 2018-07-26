Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin have signed up for a '9 to 5' sequel.

The 'Book Club' actress has confirmed she and her co-stars are all onboard for a follow-up to their 1980 classic movie and she is currently looking for writers for the project.

Jane told reporters: ''My involvement is an executive producer and together with Lily, we're working with the writers.

''Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it.''

The original tale followed three women who dreamed of getting even with their boss, who was played by Dabney Coleman, and the 80-year-old actress thinks an employment drama is even more relevant today, claiming harassment in the workplace is ''worse'' than ever.

She said: ''I'm sorry to say the situation is worse today.

''Today, a lot of the workforce [is] hired by an outside company, so if there's a problem, who do you complain to? Who do you fight with?

''Plus with social media, the Internet, you can be spied on very easily.

''I do think sexual harassment will tend to drop because guys are scared.''

The trio have stayed friends in recent years and at the Emmy Awards last year, they referenced the film as they made a dig at President Donald Trump while handing out the statuette for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie.

Jane said: ''Back in 1980 in '9 to 5', we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.''

Lily, 78, then quipped: ''And in 2017, we still refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.''

Parton, meanwhile, simply said she was excited to be there with her former costars, noting that she was just there to ''have fun.''

When Lily received a lifetime achievement award last year, 72-year-old Dolly joked about the prospect of a '9 to 5' sequel.

She said: ''People have wanted another 9 to 5, but I think we'd have to call it 95!''