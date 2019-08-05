Jane Birkin always keeps a silk scarf in her Hermes Birkin handbag.

The 72-year-old actress-and-model had the first Birkin bag created for her by the luxury fashion house's chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas in 1984 following a chance meeting when the pair were sat next to each other on a flight from Paris to London.

Since going on sale, the Birkin bag has become a must-have fashion accessory and now the 'Death on the Nile' star has opened up on what she keeps in her Birkin bag.

Revealing what is in her bag, Jane said: ''A silk scarf and my agenda, without which I'd be lost. I suppose one should add the mobile phone and the string that goes into the wall.''

The style icon has also opened up daily beauty ritual and revealed she only uses foundation to cover ''blemishes''.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: ''I use Sisley Phyto-Teint Eclat foundation for nose and blemishes, a Mac Soar lip pencil on lips and cheeks, and Nars Bengali eyeshadow - and, at night, a little mascara. I take off my make-up with Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré.''

And when it comes to fashion choices, Jane doesn't limit herself to just women's clothes and admits she loves men's trousers because she likes to ''fiddle'' with the pockets.

She said: ''I buy things often, but I sleep in them for two weeks, and then they really look quite rough.

''I [prefer men's trousers because I] like fiddling about in the pockets. My last pair, I took from my agent. I like it when they've been worn by somebody else for a long time.''

The 'Blow-Up' star also went on to reveal that if she could have access to any wardrobe in the world, she'd choose her late father's,

Royal Navy lieutenant-commander David Birkin.

Jane - whose mother was English actress Judy Campbell - simply said: ''[I'd raid] my father's [closet]: his jerseys, his trousers, his shoes.''