Jana Kramer has given birth to a baby boy.
The 34-year-old actress has revealed via her Instagram account that she and her husband Mike Caussin have welcomed a new member of their family into the world, posting a snap of the couple holding their baby boy in their arms on the photo-sharing website.
Jana - who also has a two-year-old daughter called Jolie with Mike - captioned the image: ''Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all of our friends and family..and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family. (sic)''
Jana announced her pregnancy in June, when she also credited the Ava bracelet, which tracks ovulation, for helping her get pregnant after previously suffering multiple miscarriages.
Alongside a picture of the pair sat next to a sign that read ''Only child expiring in November 2018'', Jana wrote: ''#Ad Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn't be more excited! Jolie is going to be a big sister & we're becoming a family of 4! Thanks @avawomen for helping us get pregnant by telling me my 5 most fertile days! #AvaPartner Pregnancy takes a village - Also thanks Bonjesta (doxylamine succinate/pyridoxine HCl) 4 helping me manage my #morningsickness after diet & lifestyle changes didn't work. It's a safe & effective new formulation of the drug combination I took before that's made to work faster & longer. Most common side effect is drowsiness. (sic)''
Jana also previously said: ''I'm so excited. We lost in October and then we did an IVF cycle and we lost in February, so I want to be able to be like, 'Hey, I know it's hard but just try to have some hope.'
''I didn't know I ovulated late and I don't know if it's because my cycles are messed up because of my miscarriages, but it said I ovulated on the 16th or 17th day so that's what we trusted and I got pregnant.''
