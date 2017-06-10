Jana Kramer's dog has died.

The former 'One Tree Hill' actress took to Instagram on Friday (09.06.17) to share the heart-breaking news that her pet pooch Sophie has passed away at the age of eight after battling with cancer.

Posting a picture of herself with the dog in her lap, 33-year-old Jana wrote: ''Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I'll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you. (sic)''

In a second post, Jana could be seen cuddling with Sophie whilst the star's 14-month-old daughter Jolie Rae - whom she has with her estranged husband Mike Caussin - sat beside her.

The second snap was captioned: ''My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog.''

Jana isn't the only star to lose a pet recently either, as actor Tom Hardy revealed earlier this week that his dog Woody passed away at the age of six after a battle with muscle disorder polymyositis.

In a lengthy post on his blog, Tom told his fans: ''I don't normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance. Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyostisis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only Age 6. He was Far too young to leave us and We at home are devastated by his loss I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. the world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side.

''To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever. (sic)''