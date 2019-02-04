Jana Kramer has apologised to her husband after she joked about his cheating scandal.

The former 'One Tree Hill' star made a comment about her husband Mike Caussin's past cheating scandal - in which it was revealed in 2016 that he had cheated on her with multiple women - on Monday's (04.02.19) episode of her podcast 'Whine Down with Jana Kramer', as she mentioned she felt ''triggered'' whilst interviewing cast members from TLC show 'Seeking Sister Wife'.

Jana then joked: ''What guy doesn't want that ... to have different partners and to have sex? That's why my husband cheated on me.''

After the podcast aired, the 35-year-old star then took to Instagram to give an ''open apology'' to Mike - with whom she has daughter Jolie, three, and son Jace, two months - as she said it isn't ''healthy'' to make light of serious situations.

She wrote in a lengthy post: ''Open apology to my husband: I'm a very sarcastic person and I joke a lot which when people don't know me it might be taken the wrong way. But sometimes there is something under a joke and it can hurt someone else. And that's what happened on this weeks podcast and I'm sorry. For me , sometimes my way of coping with pain and triggers is deflecting and making a joke. But that's not the healthiest especially when it can hurt someone I care about. Truth is, the past year Mike has shown up in every way I could have hoped for. He's an incredible father, and has been working his a** off for our family, me, and most importantly himself so I'm sorry mike and I love you and so thankful for you and our family and all your hard work! (sic)''

Jana went on to say she will no longer speak about the issue, unless she feels her experience will help others.

She added: ''#whinedown #podcast (also disclaimer: joking or not, from this episode on I'm gonna stop bringing ''it'' up because it is in the past and that's where it needs to stay, **unless it's to help people**so y'all help be my accountability) (sic)''