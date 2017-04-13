Original Jamiroquai keyboard player Toby Smith has died at the age of 46.

The musician and producer - who was in the funk pop band from 1992 to 2002 - passed away on Monday (10.04.17), according to a post on the 'Hot Property' group's fan page, Funkin.

A statement read: ''It is with great sadness to hear and relay the news that original Jamiroquai keyboard player Toby Smith died on 11th April 2017.(sic)''

The cause of the star's death is not yet known.

Toby - who was a popular producer and also managed the band The Hoosiers - was responsible for co-writing a lot of the group's songs with frontman Jay Kay during his 10-year career with the 'Cosmic Girl' hitmakers, including 2001's 'A Funk Odyssey'.

He also produced the music of 'X Factor' winner Matt Cardle at his own Angelic Recording Studios based near Banbury in Oxfordshire.

Jamiroquai's original bass player Stuart Zender has taken to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Toby by sharing a throwback picture of them together, and hailed him the ''most talented musician''.

He wrote: ''I love you so much. My big brother Toby crossed over to the other side last night. All my fondest memories are of him and the band that we created. The most talented musician I have ever had the honour to make music with. There will never be another like you Toby. Your light will shine on eternally

''Thank you for making mine and everyone's life so bright. I celebrate your love and life! Rest in Love. Your bald brother Stu (sic)''

Jay Kay and the rest of the band are yet to comment on their former band mate's tragic passing.

Jamiroquai recently made a comeback with their new album 'Automation' and are on tour this summer in the UK and Europe.