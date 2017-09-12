Jamiroquai's Jay Kay is to receive the BMI President's Award at the BMI London Awards on October 9.

The 47-year-old singer will join the likes of Pink, Adam Levine, Willie Nelson and last year's recipient Toni Braxton, when he picks up the prestigious accolade at the awards ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel next month.

Jay said: ''It is an honour to be awarded the BMI's President's Award for 2017. People who have received this award before me have been hugely influential in the music industry.

''So it's a huge compliment and I am very thankful that the BMI felt I was worthy of it. I feel immensely proud to have even been nominated and I'm looking forward to a fantastic night in October.''

The 'Cosmic Girl' star, who has already undergone two operations on his spine, has been out of action after he was forced to cancel several UK tour dates (rescheduled for December) earlier in the year, due to a spinal injury, so it no doubt comes as a nice surprise for the 'Virtual Insanity' hitmaker.

The event will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O'Neill and Brandon Bakshi, BMI's Executive Director, Creative for Europe & Asia

Bakshi added: ''Jay Kay's extraordinary creativity has carved a prolific career spanning not only three decades, but also multiple genres. As a dynamic and mesmerising performer he has entertained millions across the globe whilst continuing to add to his exceptionally diverse catalogue. We are extremely proud to award Jay Kay the BMI President's Award for his originality which has inspired generations of musicians and fans alike.''

Together with his bandmates, the singer has had Grammys, Ivor Novellos, MTV Awards, and 13 BRIT Award nominations during a career spanning more than two decades.

Jamiroquai's greatest hits album 'High Times: Singles 1992-2006' went double platinum in the UK alone.