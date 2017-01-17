Jamiroquai have been sharing teasers from their forthcoming album 'Automation'.

The British band - which formed in 1992 and is lead by frontman Jay Kay - have set tongues wagging with their recent post on social media where they unveiled a short clip believed to be their upcoming album title.

The 'Cosmic Girl' hitmakers have yet to confirm a release date, although they have revealed new music will be ''coming to a planet'' soon.

Alongside the short footage, they tweeted: ''COMING TO A PLANET NEAR YOU... #AUTOMATON (sic).''

The group are set to jet across the globe and perform in Greece, Italy, South Korea, among other destinations this year, although they have yet to announce a UK tour date.

Jamiroquai will kick off their tour in Japan's Tokyo on May 25, and will bring their three-month tour to a close in Portugal in August.

The new record is to be the first release from the group in six years, since 2010's 'Rock Dust Light Star'.

Jamiroquai will be celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band this year, hence them teasing their comeback.

The new record is expected to drop in March.

Jamiroquai's tour dates are as follows:

May 25 - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

May 28 - Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

June 17 - Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece

July 9 - North Sea Jazz, Rotherdam, Netherlands

July 11 - Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

July 14 - Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

July 16 - Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

July 18 - Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

July 22 - Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

August 5 - Sudoeste, Portugal