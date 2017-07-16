Jamie Oliver's wife finds it ''really annoying'' that he can do ''everything''.

The 42-year-old chef is a very hands-on father to Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy, six, and 10-month-old River and though his wife Jools loves the fact she can always rely on him to help out around the house, she joked it's frustrating that he's better than she is at a lot of tasks.

She said: ''Jamie will feed everyone, bathe the babies and put them to bed.

''If I say I don't want to do something, there's not one question - he'll do it. Camping in the garden, straightening the girls hair, sorting out a holiday.

''I can do certain things but he can do everything. It is really annoying - but I love it.''

And Jools, also 42, loves her husband's ''romantic'' side.

She added: ''He's very romantic, too. He's always saying, 'Right, sit down and I'm going to make you a cup of tea', even if he's just got off a flight from Australia.''

However, she admitted her husband's long working hours and ever-ringing phone can be annoying.

She said: ''He'll come home and be on his phone and he's like, 'It's work' and show me his phone and I'll think, 'Fair enough, he's chatting to the Prime Minister'.

''But I just want to tell him about my day. It's OK though - we understand that his work is pretty intense.''

While Jools ''adores'' being pregnant, she thinks it's unlikely she and Jamie will have any more kids.

She added to HELLO! magazine: ''I adore being pregnant. I don't have easy pregnancies but it's an amazing thing and a flipping miracle. And giving birth is incredible...

''I don't think I'll have another one but I don't think I'll ever stop wanting one.

''I don't need another one, but it's a yearning - I might have to go and see someone about that.''