Jamie Oliver finds cooking for his family ''carnage''.

The 42-year-old chef admits it is very hard to please all his brood, Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy, six, and 10-month-old River and he and his wife Jools have few ''really pleasant'' dining experiences with the entire clan.

He told Australia's TV Week magazine: ''I'd say about three times out of 10 it's really pleasant.

''But seven times out of 10, someone's kicking off. It's carnage.

''Look, cooking for kids is utter psychological warfare and this thing called perfection doesn't really exist!''

Over the weekend, the '15 Minute Meals' star shared a throwback picture from his wedding day to celebrate his and Jools' 15th anniversary.

He wrote beside the picture: ''Happy 17 th wedding anniversary to my darling wife @joolsoliver thank you for everything you are the best !!! love you babe Jx5x go look in the bread bin there a present for you

Earlier this year, Jools admitted she would ''definitely'' have more children if she could, but her husband doesn't share her enthusiasm.

She said: ''I never really draw the line.

''River's six months now, so we're past the really difficult sleepless first few months.

''He's such a joy.

''I'm getting older but I'd definitely do it again if I could. I think Jamie's finished but you just never know.''

While Jamie may not want more children, he recently admitted he is reluctant to have a vasectomy because he is concerned medics carrying out the procedure would take sneaky photos.

He said: ''I'd go and get it done tomorrow in secret if I wasn't petrified of having a brigade of trainee doctors all taking selfies around my vasectomy.

''I'm just a bit shy, to be honest. I'm old fashioned - I don't like getting my gems out in front of the public.''