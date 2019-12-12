Fifteen Cornwall is the latest Jamie Oliver restaurant to close its doors.

The Watergate Bay venue ceased to trade on Thursday (12.12.19) and is the latest in a string of closures in the celebrity chef's empire, including the Jamie's Italian chain, Fifteen in London and Barbecoa.

The 44-year-old restaurateur donated his name to the branch but has been owned and run by a charitable trust - which too is being closed down - since when it opened 13 years ago.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Jamie said: ''I am very surprised and saddened to learn that Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation have closed. Both organisations have always been run separately from us but the team has done an amazing job with the trainee programme, training over 200 chefs and reaching so many more along the way - so this is a huge blow. My thoughts are with everyone affected.''

Fifteen Cornwall and the organisation is currently home to around 100 jobs after training six to 10 young unemployed people a year in its kitchens while serving up largely locally sourced seasonal food.

Since its launch in 2006, two-thirds of the apprentices it had trained were still working in the restaurant trade and many had set up local businesses.

In a statement, Fifteen said: ''We are deeply saddened to announce that Fifteen Cornwall will close and cease trading with immediate effect.''

Whilst, Matthew Thomson, the chief executive of the Cornwall Food Foundation said: ''This is an incredibly sad day for everyone and we will try our best to support those who have been impacted. I am profoundly sorry for the hurt, loss and distress this announcement will undoubtedly cause.''

It has been reported that the necessary steps towards liquidating both companies have been taken and liquidators would be in touch with all affected parties.