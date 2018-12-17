Jamie Oliver could have a sixth child in the near future.

The 43-year-old chef already has Poppy Honey, 16, Daisy Boo, 15, Petal Blossom, nine, Buddy Bear, eight, and River Rocket, two, with his wife Juliette Norton, but has said that whilst he isn't keen on expanding his brood, his spouse has ''different ideas'' and would love to have another tot.

He said: ''I've tried to shut the shop a few times and I've failed. I just don't know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn't great, I don't have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won't they?''

If the 'Naked Chef' star does have another child, he'll be sure to be an ''embarrassing'' dad to them, as he claims he doesn't even need to do anything for his children to be embarrassed by him.

He added: ''Buddy and Petal think I'm cool, but to everyone else I am embarrassing. You don't even have to do anything to be embarrassing, you just need to have a pulse. I took a couple of the older ones to Topshop the other day and one of them was getting on my nerves, so I broke out into dance. She walked off and I followed her doing spins and moonwalks. It was very colourful ... the more embarrassed they get, the more you do it.''

And with five kids in the house, Jamie and his spouse often ask the older children to help with the younger ones - including nappy changes.

Speaking to Notebook magazine, he said: ''I don't take work home ever, and if there's a nappy to be changed or homework to be done, I'm there. It's quite a bridge dealing with teenager and toddlers at the same time. It's interesting ... Mostly asking the teens to change the nappies. But Jools is my rock.''