Jamie Oliver thinks Gordon Ramsay acts like a person who suffers from ''dementia''.

The 'Quick & Easy Meals' star was surprised when the potty-mouthed chef called him ''fat'' and mocked his cooking skills when he hosted ITV's 'The Nightly Show', but it reminded him of how a dementia sufferer behaves when they get angry.

Recalling when his rival laid into him back in March, Jamie said: ''All my friends and people I work with in TV were very p***** off for me.

''But it's a bit like going to see someone you love who has dementia who keeps forgetting and then doesn't remember what they've said.

''It doesn't bother me anymore, but it was a lot, he hasn't texted to apologise, I don't know if he does emotion like that.''

The 42 year old was baffled by the way Gordon, 50, attacked him on TV - though he doubts the 'Hell's Kitchen' star acted out of jealousy.

He also insisted it wasn't ''nice'' of Gordon to belittle him and he would never bad mouth a fellow chef - especially one with kids - in public because the nasty comments would upset their family.

He added to The Sun newspaper: ''I don't think he can be jealous of me because no British chef has cracked American TV like Gordon has or smashed it on TV.

''He's killing it, but we 're different.

''I was doing TV years before him, so maybe five years ago it would have bothered me and I may have responded.

''But he's got four kids and I've got five kids and I don't want to be slagging off some kids' dad on telly. It's not nice.''

The 'Nightly Show' aired back in March and ran for eight weeks but was slammed by critics for being a poor version of the original American series.