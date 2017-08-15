Jamie Oliver once burned his penis while cooking naked.

The 42-year-old celebrity chef has been with his wife Jools since he was 17 but one attempt at a romantic night in did not go well when Jamie suffered a painful injury.

Speaking to heat magazine, he said: ''I did it once. I don't think it's a great thing to do. I don't advise it.

''That was the one time I cooked naked! It's amazing how powerful convection oven steam can be. It felt like a good idea at the time.''

Jamie and Jools have children Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy, six and Rocket, 12 months together and the chef admitted he is finding it hard to cope with his older daughters being ''very interested'' in boys.

However, he insisted there are ''no boyfriends'' and he hopes there won't be for some time.

He added: ''It's weird. You have a little girl until about 12 and then different league.''

Meanwhile, Jamie recently admitted he would give himself ''six out of 10'' as a dad to teenagers.

He explained: ''It is a struggle with nappies all over the house and stair gates, we've got three sets of kids - we've got teenagers so that's revision, hormones, the whole thing. I'd give myself a six out of 10 as a dad to teenagers. I don't think I'm very good to be honest.

''And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the others are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back to the beginning.''

And Jamie has ruled out having any more children, even though his wife wants to expand their family.

When asked by the Daily Telegraph if he is finished having children, Jamie said: ''I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus.

''But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out.''