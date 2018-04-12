Jamie Lynn Spears has welcomed a second baby girl into the world.

The 27-year-old actress and singer - who already has nine-year-old daughter Maddie with her former partner CASEY ALDRIDGE - has given birth to her first child with husband Jamie Watson, and revealed their tot is a baby girl named Ivey Joan Watson.

The former 'Zoey 101' star told People magazine: ''We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family! Her middle name, Joan, is to honour my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I've ever known.''

Ivey was born in Covington, Louisiana, on Wednesday (11.04.18) at just after 10am, and weighed in at 7 lbs, 8 oz, with a length of just over 19 inches.

The tot's birth comes after Jamie announced the news of her pregnancy on social media back in December last year, with a picture of herself alongside her husband and Maddie.

She wrote at the time: ''Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister (sic).''

Jamie's pregnancy came after a difficult year for the family, which was almost struck by tragedy when Maddie was involved in an ATV accident.

Her post continued: ''2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings.

''So I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist.

''During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon.(sic).''

After Jamie announced the news, her older sister Britney Spears also took to social media to congratulate her sibling.

She wrote: ''Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!!(sic).''