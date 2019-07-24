Jamie Lynn Spears is in talks to reprise her role in 'Zoey 101'.

11 years after the Nickelodeon show which propelled her to fame was axed, Jamie Lynn, 28, is considering reprising her role as lead character Zoey Brooks, according to TMZ.

The planned reboot would follow Zoey's life in Southern California, 10 years after viewers last saw her, with some changes.

The website reports: ''This time, she'd have a couple of kids in the mix. Unclear if she'd have a partner or not, or if she's still involved with her character's longtime love interest, Chase (Sean Flynn).''

It is unlikely that Austin Butler will reprise his role as James, as the 27-year-old actor has just signed up to star as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrman's new movie.

Jamie's acting career was effectively thrown into hiatus when she announced she was pregnant at the age of 16 in 2007, and she subsequently left her role as Zoey on 'Zoey 101' a year later.

The mother-of-two's first daughter Maddie was born in June 2008, when she was 17, and Zoey previously admitted the feeling of being ''the youngest mom in the room'' used to leave her feeling self-conscious about her parenting abilities, until she saw that being a good mother isn't about age.

She said: ''I used to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room. I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful, amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it's really about.''

Meanwhile, news of a possible 'Zoey 101' reboot comes after it was revealed that Jamie Lynn is heading back to the small screen in Netflix's 'Sweet Magnolias' - a series adapted from Sherryl Woods' books of the same name - in the role of Noreen Fitzgibbons.

Jamie tweeted: ''Mama's going back to work y'all.

''Can't wait for y'all to meet 'Noreen'!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias. (sic)''

Whilst Netflix announced: ''@jamielynnspears has joined the cast of #SweetMagnolias, a new series based on the book series by Sherryl Woods.

''Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices.''

The cast also features Monica Potter, Brook Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening.''