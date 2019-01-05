Jamie Lynn Spears has thanked fans for their ''prayers'' following the news of her father's ''life-threatening'' health condition.

The 27-year-old actress - who is the younger sister of Britney Spears - took to her Instagram Story on Friday (04.01.19) to send her thanks to her fans after their outpouring of support for her father, Jamie Spears, who almost died when his colon ruptured two months ago.

Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you to everyone who reached out to our family, and for all of your prayers.

''All of you have been there for us through so much, and we truly appreciate each of you!!

''Love y'all bunches! (sic)''

The former 'Zoey 101' star made the comments after her older sister, 'Toxic' hitmaker Britney Spears, took to Twitter to confirm she'd be cancelling her Las Vegas 'Domination' residency - which was due to launch at the Park Theater at Park MGM in February - in order to support her family.

She wrote: ''I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show 'Domination'. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.

''However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.''

Britney, 37, also thanked her fans for their good wishes.

She added: ''Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.''