Jamie Lynn Spears is returning to acting.

The 28-year-old actress is heading back to the small screen in Netflix's 'Sweet Magnolias' - a series adapted from Sherryl Woods' books of the same name - in the role of Noreen Fitzgibbons, just over 10 years after she last acted in ABC sitcom 'Miss Guided' in 2008.

Jamie - the younger sibling of Britney Spears - tweeted: ''Mama's going back to work y'all.

''Can't wait for y'all to meet 'Noreen'!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias. (sic)''

Whilst Netflix announced: ''@jamielynnspears has joined the cast of #SweetMagnolias, a new series based on the book series by Sherryl Woods.

''Spears will play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices.''

The cast also features Monica Potter, Brook Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening.''

Jamie's acting career was effectively thrown into hiatus when she announced she was pregnant at the age of 16 in 2007, and she subsequently left her long-time titular role as Zoey Brooks on Nickelodeon's 'Zoey 101' a year later.

The mother-of-two's first daughter Maddie was born in June 2008, when she was 17, and Zoey previously admitted the feeling of being ''the youngest mom in the room'' used to leave her feeling self-conscious about her parenting abilities, until she realised being a good mother isn't about age.

She said: ''I used to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room. I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful, amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it's really about.''

The former 'All That' star - who has Maddie with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, and also has 13-month-old daughter Ivey with husband Jamie Watson - now firmly believes no mother should compare themselves to anyone else, as ''each mother is different''.

She added: ''Do not compare yourself as a mother to anyone else. Each child is different, and therefore, each mother is different. ... Take advice from others, but always trust your instincts and what your gut is telling you more than anything.''